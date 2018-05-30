Advance polls open across the Island

MANITOULIN—There are several advance polls for the upcoming June 7 provincial election across the Algoma-Manitoulin riding that stretches from our Island’s south shores and Meldrum Bay in the west, all the way to Manitouwadge, Wawa, and Hornepayne in the north.

There are two advance polls on Manitoulin Island. One is in Gore Bay at the Gore Bay Municipal Office at 15 Water St. It’s open from 10 am to 8 pm from May 26 to May 30. It will be open until its last day, today, Wednesday, May 30 at 8 pm.

The second advance poll is located at 28 Water St. in downtown Little Current, just next to the Needle Box. This Little Current location is the satellite office, or headquarters, for the Island so the advance poll lasts two days longer than the others in Gore Bay, Espanola and Killarney. It runs until Friday, June 1 and is open every day during this time from 10 am to 8 p.m. After the advance poll, it will remain open for voting every day from 10 am to 8 pm except Sunday, June 3 when it will be open from noon until 5 pm.

As well, another advantage at the Satellite Office is allowing any voter, from anywhere in the entire riding, the opportunity to vote every day right up until 6 pm on June 6, the day before election day. You can vote in person or vote by mail.

The satellite office also offers some other wonderful services. You can vote if you’re in the hospital during the election. If you’re a resident in a seniors’ or nursing home, you’ll be voting on the regular polling day of June 7 right in your facility.

If you can’t get out of your home to vote for health reasons or you’re not mobile, Elections Ontario will send workers to your home for a home visit, which allows you to vote in your own home.

Call 705-368-1923 and you’ll reach the Little Current satellite office for any of these services.

When you’re going out to vote, don’t forget to bring a piece of identification with you. There are plenty of IDs that are accepted, of course, and a driver’s licence is just fine. If you have a voter information card, you’ll still need something else with your name on it to identify you.