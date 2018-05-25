Several MSS tennis players qualify for North Shore championship

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs tennis players fared extremely well at the North Shore Secondary School Athletic Association (NSSA) championships held in Blind River last week.

MSS Coach Chris Theijsmeijer told the Recorder, “our team did very well. We had a smaller team than we normally have in terms of numbers of players, but we finished in second place overall among five teams. Several of our players are moving on to the next level of competition.”

In singles play, Hannah Woestenenk of MSS won the singles championship in the girls’ division. Also finishing in first place was the girls’ doubles team of Alayna Cranston and Maddy Niven.

“Finishing second in the doubles’ division and going on as well is the team of Brooke Addison and Avery Sheppard,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer.

These MSS athletes will all be taking place in the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships that were also scheduled to take place in Blind River, yesterday (Thursday, May 24).