New Gore Bay firearm bylaw instills hopes of deer population decrease

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay has now passed a discharge of firearm bylaw (with amendments) in town.

“This bylaw has been kicked around a little bit over the past while,” said Mayor Ron Lane at a regular council meeting earlier this month. “We had one in place for a few years that allowed for taking of deer in town in specific areas, on agriculture lands. But there were concerns raised that this was not sufficient (to cut down the number of deer in town).”

“So we had previously decided to repeal the former bylaw and put in a new one,” said Mayor Lane. Under the bylaw the only firearm that can be used is arrow, shotgun and black powder and now includes areas in locations on the fringe of town. Hunting needs to take place from a raised tree stand to promote safety. And no firearm can be discharged within 300 metres of any building structure or public property.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Lane pointed out the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) indicated at the annual deer management committee meeting earlier this spring that there isn’t a need to differentiate between the agricultural lands and other lands; therefore, this information has been removed from the bylaw. As well, muzzle loader has been added to the list of restricted firearms. This was a request made by the farmers at the deer management meeting.

“The MNRF says we don’t have to differentiate between the agricultural lands and other lands,” said Mayor Lane. “I went to a meeting involving the MNRF and local farmers who are as upset as some of our residents with the damage being done (to farmers crops) by the deer. This bylaw will hopefully help them out as well as the other residents whose property is being damaged by deer.”

Mayor Lane noted as well, “the MNRF has provided additional deer (removal authorization) permits in other areas, one being areas in Gordon where deer move in and out of town limits.”

Under the bylaw, “no person shall discharge or authorize to be discharged a firearm, restricted firearm, or bow within the municipal boundaries of the town except in accordance with this bylaw. 2.2 states no person shall discharge a firearm, restricted firearm or a bow within the municipal boundaries of the town within 300 metres of any residential or commercial building, public building or park or private park, a public street, sidewalk, trail or open space or the premises of an educational institution or of a religious institution, including but not limited to any building, structures or grounds related thereto.”

The bylaw notes, “exceptions include 3.1. This bylaw shall not apply to a) any peace officer acting in the course of their duty under the authority of their employment; b) any person or organization that for ceremonial, educational purposes or other purposes has obtained advance permission from the CAO of the town and c) An owner, or person s authorized by the owner, of lands indicated in yellow on the map attached hereto and marked as Schedule “A” and forming part of this Bylaw No. 2018-13 provided that only a restricted firearm as defined herein is used and the discharge of a restricted firearm is discharged from a deer stand as defined in section 1.3 and subject to paragraph 2.2 of this bylaw.”

Under the bylaw, “every person who contravenes any provision of this bylaw is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine, and such other penalties, as provided for in the Provincial Offences Act and the Municipal Act 2001, as each may be amended from time to time.”