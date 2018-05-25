Manor receives great funding news

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Centennial Manor received some very good news from the province of Ontario recently.

“We received some very good news at our (Manor board) meeting this week,” stated Paul Moffat, chair of the Manor board last Friday. He pointed out the news includes additional staffing and that the new staffing position funding is being provided for all nursing homes in Ontario that currently have 64 beds or less.

Michelle Bond, administrator of the Manor told the Recorder after the meeting, “we will be receiving, as of July 1, funding for falls prevention equipment to help prevent residents from falling. This will include $100 per licensed bed and annual funding of $6,000, which is wonderful news.”

“The second good news announcement we received from the provinces is that RN (registered nurse) funding is being annualized, so funding of $106,000 is being provided as of July 1 to create a new RN full-time equivalent position,” said Ms. Bond. “This is huge news, right now the provincial requirements are in place for RN coverage 24/7; so it is great that this extra position is being filled.”

Ms. Bond further explained, “as of April 1, supplementary funding for RPNs of $69,471 per year is being provided. This is very exciting. We are thrilled this funding will be provided for years to come,” noting that two new positions are being filled this year.

“We have seen an increase in the number of PSW and all nursing position job applications we have received,” added Ms. Bond.