Manitoulin athlete hauls home a bronze from nationals in PEI

CHARLOTTETOWN—A Manitoulin Island Special Olympics (MSO) athlete has shown he is among the best bowlers in Canada following his performance at the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Bowling Championships held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

MSO bowler Yuri Clayton brought home a bronze medal in five-pin bowling, for finishing in third place individually in his division at the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Bowling Championships held in Charlottetown May 14-20.

“To end up in third place in his division in Canada is huge,” MSO coach and coordinator Janet Anning said of Mr. Clayton’s accomplishment.

“Yuri posted his personal best score at the competition,” said his father Myles (who accompanied Yuri to the national games), on Monday. “His team (unfortunately) did not medal, but Yuri played well enough to win a bronze medal. We were all quite excited; he bowled a couple of really good games.”

Myles explained that each bowler played seven games and in each game the results of whether they scored above or below their average score is tallied. So, for instance, if a bowler has an average score of 70 and posted a 75 in any one game they would receive plus-five from the game, and conversely if they posted a score five points less than their average they would receive a -5 for the game. At the end of the seven games the competitors above or below average scores were added up to determined where they placed.

Yuri, in the MI division, played a total of seven games in the week-long competition, in game one scoring four points above average, game two minus four, 14 in game three, 58 in game four, six in the fifth game, minus 13 in game six, 14 in game seven, to end up in total 79 over his average score, as a member of the Ontario team.

Over 400 athletes, coaches and mission staff were in Charlottetown, Summerside and Tyne Valley, PEI for the first stand-alone bowling competition of its kind in Special Olympics Canada history. Athletes participated in five-and 10-pin disciplines.

“What an amazing week of competition and sportsmanship,” said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO, Special Olympics Canada, in a release. “This past week was an incredible opportunity to witness athletes from across the country take to the lanes to compete in one of our most popular sports. We are extremely proud of all the athletes, coaches and mission staff, games organizing committee, sponsors and of course, the countless local volunteers for making this week one for the history books. Thank you to all who helped make these championships a success.”

“We are proud and honoured to have hosted the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Bowling Championships and an incredible group of athletes, coaches, families and support staff from across Canada,” said Cory Thomas, organizing committee co-chair. “On behalf of the organizing committee, a huge thank you to all sponsors, community partners and volunteers who came together to support this event and showcase true PEI hospitality.”

“Yes, everyone had an extremely good time,” said Myles. “Yuri thoroughly enjoyed the games and one of the athletes taking part was a girl from Elliot Lake he competed with at the provincials; she won a silver medal in PEI.”