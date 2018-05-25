Assiginack Mayor seeks re-election

MANITOWANING—Assiginack Mayor Paul Moffatt is seeking re-election in the municipal elections taking place this October.

“I have signed and forwarded my election nomination papers,” said Mayor Moffatt, late last week. He has spent one term as mayor and previous to that one term as the deputy mayor in Assiginack.

“There are a lot of things I would like to see council accomplish in the next term,” said Mayor Moffatt.

- Advertisement -

“I still think we have a few naysayers around and it’s hard for municipalities to keep their heads above water, but I think we’ve done that and accomplished several things in this first term. In spite of the government continuing to download more services on municipalities.”

“One thing that we are hoping on is to be building a new fire hall in the next term of council,” said Mayor Moffatt. “We are currently waiting final costing for this project. We have done all the preliminary work and have set a location for the fire hall on Arthur Street. We are now working on the final drawings and soil tests. Then we would have to go to a request for proposals for construction of the building and hope to have this done by the end of the year.”

Mayor Moffatt said, “we are upgrading our water treatment plants in both Manitowaning and Sunsite Estates.”