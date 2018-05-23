Island municipalities, First Nations will see FedNor funds flow

SUDBURY—Many Manitoulin Island municipalities and First Nations have benefitted from funding being provided by FedNor in Northern Ontario as part of the federal economic development initiative for Northern Ontario.

“Our investments in community-building projects to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary have achieved tremendous results,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for FedNor. “We marked this milestone by improving the places that bring us together-the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours. In a country where people come from every corner of the world, these communal spaces allow us to establish the bonds of common understanding and friendship. As such, they truly embody the values of openness, diversity and inclusion that define all Canadians.”

On Manitoulin, $100,000 was provided to Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation to make improvements to its culture and recreation centre; $90,000 to the Friends of Misery Bay for improvement of Misery Bay Visitor Centre exhibits; $5,060 towards rehabilitation of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph; $72,490 to the municipality of Central Manitoulin for improvements to the municipal arena; $96,494 to Sheguiandah First Nation for improvement of the community cultural park; $100,000 to the Sheshegwaning First Nation for expansion of its fire hall to accommodate its first response van and a second fire truck; $58,500 to the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands for rehabilitation of its recreation centre/arena; $16,000 to the Township of Billing for rehabilitation of the Kagawong Post Office Museum; $16,750 to the Township of Tehkummah for improvements to the South Baymouth Marina; $88,000 to the Whitefish River First Nation for rehabilitation and improvement of outdoor arena; $95,784 to Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve for playground and skate park upgrades;

Investing in community and cultural infrastructure plays a key role in supporting dynamic and inclusive communities. These facilities provide communities with places where families can play, neighbours can gather, and Canadians can celebrate the many cultures that make up our great country.

The funding supported 167 community projects across Northern Ontario.