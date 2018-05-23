Farm Facts and Furrows – Canola Growers Tour

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

Canola growers tour at Hubert Beaudry Farm — Cache Bay on Wednesday, July 18: 10 am to Noon—Tour of Hubert Beaudry’s farm system and canola’s role in his rotation. “I farm mostly no-till with min till on occasion when there’s lots of residue or cold springs to speed up drying. My rotations include canola, wheat, flax, oats, barley, soybeans and hay. Soil type is mostly silt loam with some clay loam. I believe crop diversity and reduced mechanical activities promote good soil. And that good soils will produce better crops even in years of stress (droughts, wet years, and compaction). Plus it’s a great feeling to be passing on a great land base to the next generation that is healthy, alive and producing well.” Hubert Beaudry. Lunch. 1 to 3 pm — Compaction Demonstration and Workshop. Compaction caused by equipment crossing fields is a huge yield robber both this year and in years to follow. This demo will provide compaction measurements from equipment typically crossing fields as well as methods to reduce the soil compaction impact (reducing tire pressure in field, modifying axle loads, etc.). You’ll be surprised at what you learn! Pre-registration is required. Register at www.ontariocanolagrowers.ca