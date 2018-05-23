Assiginack Public Library Feature – May 23, 2018

Not everyone has acres of property, but author Curtis Stone can help folks realize their dream of making a living growing produce. Stone’s book ‘The Urban Farmer: Growing Food For Profit on Leased and Borrowed Land’ notes that there is about 43 million acres of lawns in North America – unproductive and expensive to maintain – here is an opportunity. A small monetary investment will allow you to be part of the ‘growing movement.’ ‘Urban Farmer’ teaches about crops, techniques and marketing plans for “intensity” growing in your own yard. This is an important information tool for would-be growers in small space areas.

My grandmother had a saying whenever a parent became agitated about their children getting dirty. It was “you have to eat at least a peck of dirt before you die.” An old school idea to be sure, but if we paid more attention to its message we might be raising healthier children in this modern age. Today’s hyper-clean attitude is altering the nature of the ‘good’ bacteria in our bodies – to the detriment of our overall health. Canadian researchers Brett Finlay and Claire Arrieta have written a book entitled, ‘Let Them Eat Dirt: Saving Your Child From an Oversanitized World.’ This amazing book takes the reader on an internal body journey and demonstrates how to get the best immune start for children. Maybe we all need a little more dirt in our lives?

Take a tour of the Deep South in author Lois Battle’s novel, ‘The Florabama Ladies’ Auxiliary and Sewing Club.’ The shut-down of a local lingerie factory brings together a very diverse group of women as they search for new employment and better futures. It is a tale of sisterhood, solidarity, grit, tenacity, fulfillment and some calamity.

‘Hag-Seed’ by Canadian author Margaret Atwood has plenty of action in it–thunderstorms, chaos, enchantment and revenge. This novel is a modern take with its own twists and turns on Shakespeare’s celebrated classic play, ‘The Tempest.’

Young Adult Pick: ‘Zoobreak’ by Gordon Korman

DVD Pick: ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ – the true story of a stray cat who made a world of difference for the street busker who saved and loved him.

