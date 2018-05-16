Tehkummah Talk and Times

Some days are longer than others. Just crawled into bed, 4 am on Tuesday. Fell asleep in my layzee-girl chair again. We didn’t win any prizes but the after-card game supper (mine anyway) was fabulous. Pizza hot and pizza cold, desserts and they do the best coffee; a fun lunch.

The flowers are coming so fast; aren’t the daffodils a treat.

Bub sat up on her tail like a bunny rabbit, her ears pointed towards the bird feeder, and I said, cats are to stay away from the coloured food groups, where an indigo hunting was. They are so beautiful; the Baltimore oriole also came in today as well. Ray helped me pick up some leaves after cribbage and his work. Tara and Skylar had gone to Espanola for the day. Of course, I do love my singing cardinals too! Their colourful constancy in our days and the robins have set up housekeeping on the hydro meter again. I was giving the sparrows a lecture to stay clear of the cedar hedge, it’s too low and there are too many cats in our yard.

Well, it’s four thirty AM, and I woke, my tummy has settled, took a small drink of hot chocolate, seemed to hold it down. I have lately had a once a week incident. I’m not eating anything different to cause these bouts of misery, but I hate getting sick I guess everyone does.

We had eight tables for cribbage, seem to have a good time, and we sure have a great bunch of folks: high hand, Simon, 24; Margaret and Laurie Lee, 952; Cal and Rick, 935; Doris and Sandra, 926; Adele and Ted, 846; door prize, Rick Sharpe, Georgina and Donna. (Thanks for the great lunch and help.)

Nice lightning show during the night and the downpour. When the rain gently started last evening, it brought the sweet clean smell of new growth and Spring. The snow just is gone about a week and the flowers have come and gone so fast. Loads of beautiful daffodils in bloom. It’s pretty down past Pauline’s on her roadside.

Tuesday afternoon Noreen Leeson was our hostess for our Sr. U.C.W. meeting. As always, a lovely social get together. Missing a few of our members that day as well. Our roll call was memories or something on Mother’s Day. Noreen fed us a lovely lunch before we left. Their place is so nice on the waterfront. It was also Reg’s birthday that day. On my way home, I drove on Lakeshore Road. The end of the ice flows was up to the shore in the little bay there and fish flies were coming in the car window! Hey, I see the oriole back in the lilac tree. I guess he found the oranges.

Earl of Carol’s and Earl’s Restaurant is open every day except Tuesdays. Laurie at Garden Shed opens on May 17. Lots of huge signs for Garden’s Gate out and about.

Most Wednesday mornings I manage a drop in at the library’s coffee group get together, always a fun time and the faces change from week to week. I met Keith Cranston who, it sounded like, may volunteer there.

Brad Parkinson told me he had one rose breasted grosbeak at his place, usually don’t see just one, but I had one at my feeder Thursday. The American redstart was here today too.

I did get myself rounded up and over to the hall for the supper that was provided obviously from the fines we’ve complained about, after taking wild chances at bid euchre. Well only if you are a gambler. Supper was delicious, lasagna and baked beans, fancy desserts, five tables for euchre.

I took Lori (well actually I met her there) to Carol’s and Earl’s for her late birthday lunch on Friday. We had a nice visit. Her birthday was May 2nd. I went card shopping after, drove to Wiky. Saw adder tongues in bloom. It usually blooms for Mother’s Day! My one red trillium only has 15 blooms this year, one new large patch has one bloom.

Kim gave me an early Mother’s Day call that evening too, I finally asked him where their new house/home was. They are still renovating.

A call tonight too, from Derek and Jodi way out in Mackenzie BC. They sound well and happy.

Simon is having a yard sale this week. Joan said she had a great Saturday with her son Mark at her place.

Bid euchre results: first, Laurene, 190; second, Shirley, 184; third, Dave James, 173; low, Jan McMurray; 50/50, Donna, door prize?

I gave Bubs heck when I got home on Saturday night, but when I went to the bedroom, I realized she had brought me a live Mother’s Day gift. So, I opened a window and closed the door. I’m surprised it made the night with three cats in the house. A cute little brown bird?

Sherry picked me up on Saturday and we went to Little Current to the Manor. We did make it in time for their fancy bites and tea. Marion, I think, was happy to see us. She has a room with a lovely view of the harbour.

We were invited to sit with Barb and Evelyn, Bewlah, Mildred and one little lady who I didn’t get the name of. Good to say hello to Jean and Ken. They each had family members beside them, I guess. Gloria works and volunteers there as well. Nice to see lots of familiar faces.

It was sad to see at the grocery store all the beautiful flowers that were on their way out, for lack of water? We all need a drink. Got my Mother’s Day flowers for church there this year in the outdoor section. On the way home we stopped at Green Acres to find the reserved table behind our booth was for our family: Susan, Simon and Paula, and Pauline and Wayne. Sherry and I both got home in time to get our bedding off the line.

Had an early morning wakeup call from a good friend, knowing that we are missing Mum from our Mother’s Day entourage this special day.

I must go and pick a bouquet of daffodils for church this morning.

Hey, the wild strawberry blossoms were in bloom in front of the church and Heather’s lawn was a pretty purple with violets and wild flowers. Now everything seems to be so fast, it’s not two weeks since the ice melted from my front steps. June McDougall was our minister of the day. All the Mama’s took a petunia plant home. I was pleased to hear Lloyd Thomas’s sister Norma was going to be his full-time neighbour. Everybody finds their way home eventually.

Sherry and I tried out the Kick Ass Cookhouse and the food was wonderful. Hospitality tops. They are sure doing a lot of work there, Doug and Bonnie LeBrocq are operating Kicking Mule Ranch. Doug says he has 16 horses, all sizes, and will be doing wagon rides twice a week as well as the regular trail rides. I had a most delicious wrap for my lunch, we met up with Susan and Paula there as well. All the mothers got a chocolate rose there. We also took in Rainbow Gardens and JD’s Garden Centre. The warmest Mother’s Day in a long time. My arse/ hip/ butt went into spasms at the last stop and I had to have help (nephew Pete came along in time) to get out of the car and into my chair. The pain was horrible, but a pain pill removed from the bathtub (that’s another story) I don’t know why they laughed at me. Anyway, it was gone thank goodness when I woke later. Hope everyone had as lovely a Mother’s Day weekend as mine. Tara brought a lovely plant too.