Providence Bay News and Notes

The Providence Bay Park is open for business. It’s been a slow start all over with the extended cold weather but we’ve seen campers and Winnebagos passing through town and just know that they’ve chosen a great destination. Welcome back to all of our seasonal residents. We’ve sure missed you.

Huron Sands has still not opened and there are many rumours floating about that they won’t be opening this summer. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for their years of dedication to our community and for providing lodging and services to tourists and locals alike. There have been many great changes to your business over the years and it’s been a pleasure to see them and we are very sorry to see you go. We wish you nothing but the best in any future endeavours.

The township was in and swept all of the sidewalks. It’s amazing how much sand can accumulate over an unpredictable winter like we just experienced but we appreciate that you keep our roads open all winter and that you come and clean up after it’s over.

The work down at the parking lot of the beach has been completed. What an amazing combination of financial contributions and work contributions to be able to accomplish the finished product. Thank you to all involved for providing the barrier between the parking lot and the playground area.

The annual beach clean-up that is sponsored by the Community Centre Board who provided a barbecue lunch of jumbo hot dogs and fried onions was held on Saturday, May 12. The volunteers set to work cleaning areas not done by the township last week. They had rakes in hand and did a lot of hard work. Know that the beach is back, we’d like to keep it beautiful, so if you see any garbage while out walking, please pick it up and put it into the receptacles provided.

The Canadian Coast Guard put the buoy back in that marks the entrance to the bay on May 12.

Mother’s Day on Manitoulin was absolutely beautiful. The weather was perfect and an excellent day for celebrating motherhood.

Steve Barclay and wife Kerry Cranston are home for a visit. Welcome back.

The Royal Michael’s Bay Resort sale is being held at the Providence Bay Arena this Saturday, May 19 beginning at 10 am. There will be numerous items for sale including restaurant equipment, furniture out of three homes as well as numerous yard items. Make sure you don’t miss out!

The long weekend has many of us feeling very expectant. The first long weekend of the summer can sometimes be indicative of the kind of summer we’re going to have. Make sure it’s safe but memorable.

The Victoria Day Long weekend is significant for the dump since it marks the date for extended summer hours. Previously only open on Saturday’s they’ll now be open Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 pm until the Labour Day weekend.

We’re all looking forward to the upcoming long weekend. Local businesses such as Peace Café, Huron Island Time, Lake Huron Fish and Chips, the Schoolhouse Restaurant will all be open for service. We feel so lucky to have these local businesses in our community.

Don’t forget about the monthly euchre tournament that will be coming up the last Tuesday of the month. The next tournament is Tuesday, May 29 at the community hall. Be there or be square!

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community, but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. If there is someone that you would love to give a shout-out to because of the things they do for, in or around our community let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.