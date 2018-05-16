M.S.S. Kids in the Halls

by Sandi Kuntsi

May has lots of flowers and lots of events and activities for the MSS Mustangs.

After months of planning, SHARE/Go Green had a very successful WE Day Manitoulin on May 11. The day started with Grade 7/8s from every elementary school on Manitoulin arriving at MSS. As the students and their teachers entered the cafeteria, they watched a video about WE Day as a global event. Isaac Gosse and I welcomed everybody to WE Day Manitoulin. There were two videos shown, one was of Spencer West who sent a video to Manitoulin to thank everyone for the change they make in the world. The second video was from the Kenyan Boys’ Choir to wish WE Day Manitoulin a great day. After these inspiring videos, Jacob Maxwell taught the crowd the WE Day dance. The first performer of the day was Danny Lamb, who had done a workshop with 20 of the Mustangs in September 2016. He spoke about how having spina bifida/hydrocephalus has led him to a positive life. The next speaker was rapper A! Persona who spoke about mental health and that music helped her deal with her depression. Ellie Maxwell took to the stage, and after dedicating her performance to everyone who is struggling with poverty, she shook the audience with her beautiful voice. When Ashley Rose Murphy began speaking, she put out the message that the best way to fight any issue is through the support and love of family and friends. The next speaker was Ashley Quackenbush, aka DJ Scratchley Q, who addressed Mental Health and spoke about Worth Living, an organization that she works with to use music as a healing technique. Errol Lee was well received by the audience as he came onto the stage, singing his song We Care, to inspire everyone to show empathy. He welcomed his son Shay out onto stage, and together they made the audience cheer and dance. After their performance, I welcomed ultra-marathoner Patrick Voo to the stage. He spoke about overcoming any obstacle one small step at a time and not letting personal value be determined by clothes or outer appearance. His presentation spoke to many of the audience members including parents and teachers who were there. Em Jordan is a 13-year-old girl who spoke about her experiences living with spina bifida through her recently released single House of Cards. The audience clapped along with Em, and she came off stage looking elated. Marnie Brown, the executive director at the Manitoulin Family Resources, spoke to the audience about what MFR does and the importance of creating sustainability. The final performer of the day was Bryce Mastelko, who sang, full of energy and closed off WE Day Manitoulin. After an Indian taco lunch provided by Ms. McGraw and the Three Fires Confederacy, the performers and volunteers prepared to do the same show for the MSS student body in the afternoon, with the addition of alumni singer Jessica Jordison.

Avery Byce, a Grade 11 volunteer, said, “It was important to have WE Day Manitoulin because especially in today’s society youth need to be motivated and inspired to accept everyone, no matter what they are going through.”

Carissa Holliday, a Grade 12 WE Day organizer, said “At first everyone was concerned that audience participation wouldn’t be there, but the audience was so into the performance and it warmed my heart to see everybody.”

MSS students Tyson Otosquaiob, Pierre Debassige, Avery Byce and Larissa Chevrette attended the Rainbow District School Board Student Senate Stand Up for Mental Health conference. The group travelled with Mr. Theijsmeijer to Cambrian College on May 9 for the first day of workshops. The speakers on day one were Ian Tyson, a comedian and motivational speaker, as well as Ryan Benoit, the founder of Positive Inception. The second day featured speakers Connor LaRocque, author of ‘Life is Motivation;’ Will Morin, a politician in the First Peoples National Party; Ashley Rose Murphy, a WE Day Ambassador and HIV/AIDS activist; and Wali Shah, a Poet Laureate, rapper and motivational speaker. The Mustangs had the opportunity to discuss what they feel needs to be better about their school- focusing on acceptance. With new plans and inspiration, Tyson, Avery, Pierre and Larissa headed back to Manitoulin on May 10 to take steps as leaders.

The MSS tennis team is travelling to Blind River on May 17 for NSSSA. The team has been practicing for two weeks. Athletes who perform well at NSSSA will get to move onto NOSSA which will take place in Blind River on May 24.

On May 23, the Grade 8 Shadow day will be taking place. Grade 8 students from LCPS, Assiginack, CMPS, C.C. MacLean and Lakeview will be shadowing senior students at MSS. The partners will be going to one class, and then participating in a lunch with mini games. The goal is to erase intimidation between Grade 9s and Grade 12s.

Whether they are taking leadership, playing tennis, or celebrating change, all of the Mustangs are busy this May.

‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.