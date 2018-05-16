Assiginack Council Notes

Special council meeting

A special meeting was held April 17 with council and New North Fisheries representatives Jeff Tuerk and Ross Herbert in regards to their whitefish aquaculture project in Manitowaning Bay.

In 2017, council had supported the project and entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for use of a municipal road allowance for placing a sea container, for storage use, on the site.

Council expressed to Mr. Tuerk and Mr. Herbert that concerns have been expressed over the use of the road allowance, insurance and water quality of the Bay and said they would like to see this project move onto private property if it is going to continue beyond the one-year term of the MOU.

Mr. Tuerk and Mr. Herbert said that as the pilot project has not been concluded, they would like an extension of the MOU until the end of Jun,e as it would be difficult to find and prepare a new site for the sea container and move the fish cage in a short period. They did acknowledge that the project would have to move on to private property and will work towards that goal for the end of 2018.

Staff is investigating the terms of an MOU extension.

Last Chapter Used Books

The Last Chapter Used Book Store, located in the Burns Wharf, will soon have a new location at the information booth located on Highway 6.

Councillor Leslie Fields brought the idea to the Friends of the Library in April, who said they knew a move would be likely sometime in the future.

The books were moved, following the blowout book and bake sale held last weekend, into the information centre. The info booth and used book store will be run as it has in the past, on volunteer power.

Accounts for payment

Council approved the following accounts for payment: general, $23,777.22; and payroll, $18,615.06.

Support for Madawaska Valley

Council leant its support to the Township of Madawaska Valley in its resolution asking for the premier and province to provide adequate financial resources for the required municipal function of asset management planning in small, rural municipalities.

“You can’t beat that one,” said Mayor Paul Moffatt.

“It’s very important that we pressure the government,” added Councillor Hugh Moggy.

Animal control tender

Council received two tenders for municipal animal control services.

Manitowaning’s John Caselton bid 2018 at $11,140.24 and 2019 at $17,710.92 while Tehkummah’s Paul Methner bid 2018 at $9,300 and 2019 at $13,964.

Councillor Bob Case said he liked Mr. Methner’s bid with Councillor Brenda Reid agreeing.

Councillor Hugh Moggy said he would like the services to stay in Assiginack.

It was explained that under Mr. Methner, if a dog is picked up, it gets sent to the Central Manitoulin pound.

Councillor Moggy said he thought the pound should be in Assiginack to be fair to the taxpayer. In a recorded vote, Councillors Case, Reid and Mayor Moffatt voted in favour of accepting Mr. Methner’s bid while Councillor Moggy voted against.

The motion was carried to accept Mr. Methner’s bid.

Assiginack receives Main Street Revitalization funds

Council entered an agreement with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, through the province, to receive $38,541 from Ontario’s Main Street Revitalization Initiative.

Council does not yet know how they will spend the funds.