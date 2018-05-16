A call for the Island to respect its heritage and protect it for future generations

Manitoulin presents a different reality for those who cross over to its shores

To the Expositor:

The Expositor published a letter on March 28 expressing concern for Island history and a need to maintain and retain the tourist industry.

On April 18, a story was published about Manitoulin being featured in a tourism television show, ‘Seeing Canada,’ hosted by Canadian journalist Brandy Yanchyk. Ms. Yanchyk says, “Manitoulin is a wonderful place.”

This recognition might be cause for the citizens of Manitoulin to contemplate the Island’ss future.

The March 28 letter by Joanne Wade says, “The Manitoulin has always had a very special uniqueness about it. It has an atmosphere of serenity and quiet solitude. Our life here is far different than the hustle and bustle of city life.”

Some 30 years ago my Manitoulin experience began. I recognized Manitoulin as being thoughtfully protected from the seemingly uncontrolled development and habitat destruction elsewhere. A camper then, a seasonal resident now, I continue to see myself as a visitor due to the unique environment, so different from where I come.

My family and I arrive either by Chi-Cheemaun or Swing Bridge, both unique approaches to the Island. Over the years I have experienced the transformation of the Chi-Cheemaun from a vehicle transport to a tourist destination complementing Manitoulin. Crossing the Swing Bridge with its unique design and function is cause to pause and contemplate its place in Island history. The picturesque view of Little Current harbour reminds me I am leaving the mainland and entering a different reality.

To be remembered as a society that respected its heritage and protected it for future generations is a noble and worthy cause.

Michael T. Gorman

Newmarket