Ice Chips and Canoe Quips – Manitoulin Sporting Life

Island runners rock, Sudbury Rocks

The annual, Sudbury Rocks, race weekend is an amazing event that raises precious money for diabetes research. Although no Manitoulin runners took in the full 42.2 km marathon it was interesting to see that a run that took place on Mothers’ Day, three of the top five finishers, were women. Spectacularly, Lindsay Moreau-Verlaan, competing in the 30 – 39 year old division, who finished in second overall place and just a scant, four seconds back from winner, Ryan Marsaw who broke the tape in 3:11.

Taking the fourth and fifth places respectively were Betty Annala; 3:43 in the 50-59 year old division and Helen Francis in the 40 – 49 division who was the 5th place runner overall to bring her Chiptime device across the line!

Completing the 21.1 km Half-Marathon were local runners: Paula Recollet, Marie-Lee Wright, Tammy Rolston, Steve Fessenden, Victoria Pitawanakwat, Ben Quackenbush and Lorraine Loranger.

In the 10 k running, hats off to: Caitlynn McCaig, Rudy Corbiere, Tahshiina Brisard, Lyndsay Brisard, Jacinta Manitowabi, Nancy Curtis, Ryenn Brisard and Nicole Green.

In the 5000m, 5K event, hats off to Wiikwemkoong’s Aurel Fox who took 5th place overall with an amazing 19:03 clocking! Birch Island’s Myles Sutherland who finished 27th out of 800-plus runners turned some heads in the Nickel City. Grade eight’er, Liam Bridgeman, who finished 31st, amazingly, but will shine when the metric in-game, hockey effectiveness in the throng. None the less impressive, are the following competitors in the race, which featured: Avery Sutherland who was the top of her 13 – 16 division as she finished 35th overall and first in her division! Cameron Beaudry was fourth in his 20 – 29 category as did Shaolin Roy, in her 13 – 16 division.

Congratulations as well to 5K competitors: Patrick Beaudry, Robin Cooper, Mariette Sutherland,

Dominic Beaudry, Tamara Flannigan, Jacqueline Odjig, Nicholas Corbiere, Sarah Odjig, Brenda Beaudry, Bernadette Pangowish and Jane Hladki.

Junior Soccer wrap!

The annual, Island elementary soccer championships took place last Monday with the senior squads in Wiikwemkoong and the grade 6 and under, Juniors in Mindemoya at C.M.P.S. As usual, Bruce Lindsay, an organizational guru put in an amazing amount of work to put together another seamless event. Bruce had some integral help from MSS Math Wizard, Jon Balfe for his help lining the field on the Saturday before. Straight lines courtesy of the Pythagorean Theorem, of course.

Special thanks to Lakeview Grade 8s: Gabe Hare, Hudson Hare and Damion Debassige for taking on the A Division reffing today. Really great to have a couple of students step up and take on lots of responsibility on behalf of the younger students!

L.C.P.S.’s reign over the Junior soccer pitch continues for the second year in a row, congratulations!

Here are the results for the “A” Division. In first was L.C.P.S.; second Assiginack and third, CC McLean.

The L.C.P.S. Coyote “A” squad featured: Peter, Andrew, Saraya, Kyra, Dale, Lochlan, Katarina, Colin, John-Michael, Mackenzie, Morgan, Aidan, Abrielle, Davin, T.J. and Coach, Sherri Toope.

The “B” Division medalists included 1st – L.C.P.S., 2nd – Assiginack and 3rd – CC McLean.

On the Winning “B” squad coached by Joanne Peltier were her charges: Sydney, Caleb, Ryland, Jack, Keannu, Rhyis, Paige, Hannah, Nyaeli, Matthew, Kalli and Zee! Good job, Coyotes!

Future phenom shows his stuff!

Easton Assinewai, (Brent Assinewai and Tamey McAllister are his parents) was noticed at the Little NHL by an organization called Flamme Olympique Hockey and thus invited to a couple of “AAA” tournaments with their prospects team.

This past weekend was the first of his two tournaments that he will be attending with them. It was the Gouverneurs “AAA” Prospects Tournament in Brossard, Quebec and the Grade two student played in the 2011 division. His side won two games and lost two games and finished seventh overall out of 23 teams and went on to play the second place team in the Quarter Finals but lost. Out of 14 kids on the team, only three played defense. The coaches told the kids they would be rotating each kid through that position, however Easton was asked to stay there as he was marked as such a strong defenseman, When he received the MVP in his second-last game it completely made his day! Interestingly, Easton he was just so happy to play 5 on 5 hockey again and make some new friends as well. His next tournament is Jun 30th – July 2nd in Ottawa with the same team.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com