Young driver charged with impaired driving

On Sunday, May 13, an officer from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic patrols on Cross Hill Road in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

At approximately 3:52 am, the officer conducted a traffic stop. Investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

- Advertisement -

As a result, a 17-year-old male from Central Manitoulin Township has been charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in blood.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 19.