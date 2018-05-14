WAYNE MARTIN (JUNIOR) FOX WAABAZHESH July 26, 1965 – May 9, 2018

Junior began his journey into the Spirit World at the Manitoulin Health Centre with his family and friends by his side. He is the precious son to the late Thomas and Angeline. Beloved husband to his loving wife of 24 years Debbie. Loving father to Monte (Jaime-lynn), Rodney (Nicole) and Andrew and cherished grandfather to Kari-Lee and Max. Predeceased by brothers Richard “Frenchie” and Ronald. Dear brother to Loretta (Russell predeceased), Robert “Bobby”, Lorraine (Ronald), Linda (Gerry), Hazel (Marcel) all of Wiikwemkoong. Lorri-Ann and Rodney (Deborah) of Hamilton. Special son to in law Shirley (James predeceased). Loving brother-in-law to Russell (Evelyn) of London, Nancy (Terrence predeceased), Theresa, Mark (Lisa) and Christine (Robert) all of Wiikwemkoong, and Orland Jones (Monique) of Cape Croker. Wonderful Godfather to Stephanie Assinewai, Steven Neshkiwe and Masyn Fox. Survived by Auntie Doris (Harold), Auntie Helen, Uncle Edward (Dorothy), Auntie Mary and special cousin Auntie Betty. Predeceased by Aunts and Uncles, Lloyd Fox, Margaruite Wassegijig (Lawrence), Paul Fox (Margaret), Dominic Wagosh (Agnes), Ida Fox, Alphonse Roy, Alice and Valentine Wassegijig and special Uncle Kenny Roy. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his circle of many friends and co-workers. Affectionately remembered by his father as Waabazhesh. Junior loved and cherished his sons and grandchildren so much. He always challenged his two older sons to a game of Yahtzee. He enjoyed taking his youngest son to watch the latest movie at Silver City. His charm and wittiness will always be remembered by his loving wife WHOM he admired so dearly. He especially enjoyed attending family get togethers at the homes of his parents and in-laws. He especially enjoyed Texas Horseshoes on the Peltier Ranch. He loved watching sports on ESPN and was an avid fan of the San Diego Chargers, “Chargers CHARGE”! Junior was a hard worker and a Licensed Electrician (Red Seal). He was always there when you needed him. Junior was a very intelligent man, he was a scholar and honours graduate from Cambrian College in the Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation Program. He also received an Engineering Degree at Laurentian University. He acquired his license from Sault College under the guiding hands of his special mentor, the late Lloyd Shawana. He also looked up to his cousin Wally Trudeau of Sagamok as a colleague within the trade. Wake services started Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the St. Anthony Daniel Church in Kaboni. Funeral Services was on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Holy Cross Mission Church at 3 pm. Feast was at the Wiikwemkoong Arena, cremation to follow.

