MARIE CATHERINE HALL August 9, 1925 – May 1, 2018

Marie Catherine Hall formerly Fleming, nee Fowler died peacefully on May 1, 2018 at Burnbrae Gardens Nursing Home in Campbellford, Ontario at the age of 92. Marie was born on August 9, 1925 in Rutherford, Ontario. She grew up on Manitoulin Island, one of eight children of Frank Fowler and Winnifred (Roque) Fowler. Marie moved to Dundas, Ontario in 1943 to help out with the war effort. She worked at Pratt and Whitney, an armaments factory. While in Dundas, Marie married Jack Fleming. Marie and Jack lived in Dundas, Sault Ste. Marie, The Tunnel and eventually settled in Blind River, Ontario in 1955. They raised four children, Beverley, Geri, Bill and Rose. Marie and Jack operated Marie’s Confectionary in Blind River, Ontario. Marie was a kind and thoughtful person and she loved animals, especially Tinker Bell and Pokey. She enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, gardening and crochet. She made many lovely items for her family and friends. Marie loved to travel and visited British Columbia, the Yukon and the Dominican Republic. She travelled to Southern Ontario regularly to visit her daughters, Bev and Geri. Jack and Marie retired to Silver Water on Manitoulin Island in 1978. Marie was predeceased by Jack who passed away in 1980. Marie married Clinton Hall in 1981 and lived in Evansville Ontario until 2008 when Clinton passed away. Marie moved to a retirement residence in Norwood Ontario in 2012 so she could be closer to her daughters. In 2016 Marie moved to Burnbrae Gardens where she resided until her passing. Marie is survived by her sister Florence Noble and her sister-in-law Marion Fowler. Her siblings, Bill, Lloyd, Hubert, Roland, Doreen and Gerald have all predeceased her. She will be fondly remembered and missed by Beverley and Henry, Geri, Bill and Maria and Rose and Doug as well as her 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Sue, Ed, Carl, Cassie, Aaron and Gabriella and their families, as well as many nieces, nephews and family friends. A graveside service will be held at 11am Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Water, Manitoulin Island, Ontario. A lunch will follow at the Community Centre for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Andrews United Church (Silver Water) and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

- Advertisement -