JAMES (JIM) GARFIELD FERGUSON January 25, 1947 – May 8, 2018

Jim, a resident of Kagawong, died peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital, on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Linda Ferguson. Cherished father of Jamie (Stacy), John and Jillian Ferguson. Proud and doting grandfather of Hailey Ferguson. Dear brother of Ken (Linda) Ferguson and Mary Lynn (Gerry) Sorel. Predeceased by parents Cecile (White) and William Ferguson and brother Bill (Betty predeceased). Will always be remembered and missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim worked for Hydro One and after his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jim enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, and had a love of motorcycles and model airplanes. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Friday, May 11th, 2018 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Service was at the Island Funeral Home on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 11 am with Mary Buie officiating. A reception was held directly after the service followed by burial at the Kagawong Cemetery. Donations to Billings Township Public Library and Mindemoya Hospital Auxilliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations

