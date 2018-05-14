HILDA ALFRIDA MIGWANS April 8, 1956 – May 3, 2018

Hilda Alfrida Migwans, born April 8, 1956 passed away May 3, 2018. Hilda is predeaceased by her parents Israel and Myrtle Migwans (nee Trudeau). Loving mother of Daniel of Australia, son of Clement Shawana, Lisa Riley and Joshua Nagahbo (predeceased) son of Joe Nagahbo. Beloved grandmother of 3. Cherished sister Pearl (Howie) Southcote, Julie (Gordon) Wemigwans, Martina Mandamin, Patricia Migwans, Jeanette (David) Scott, Amy Mae Migwans, Cecile Trudeau, Cheyenne (Cecile) Migwans and Duke Migwans. Predeceased by brothers Gary, Gerald, Moses, Chester, Gabriel and sisters Mary Jane, Bertha and Hazel. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Hilda enjoyed many hobbies, camping, visiting her family in M’Chigeeng and her many friends in Toronto as well as cooking. Rested at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre in M’Chigeeng on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 1 pm. A funeral service was held at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 11 am. Burial followed in the M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery

