EDWARD (TED) WALTER SIZE August 31, 1931 – January 2, 2018

Edward (Ted) Walter Size a resident of Manitowaning, died peacefully at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida with family at his side at the age of 86. Born to Nellie Moggy & Harold Size in Manitowaning on August 31st, 1931. Beloved husband of Jean Marguerite Size (predeceased November 4th, 2014). Loved father of Perry (Brian) and Paul (Diane). Proud Grandpa of Jordan, Ryan and Cody. Dear brother of Harley, Lila, Erling (predeceased), Norman (predeceased), and Bud (predeceased). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. With a twinkle in his eye and a smile to show, Ted was known to friends as someone you could always depend on for a helping hand. Never asking for anything in return, just knowing that he could help someone in need, was more than enough. His love of annual winters in Florida was only matched by his love for wife Jean and Family. Lake Manitou was his favourite place on earth and was always called home. He will be greatly missed by Family, Friends, and Neighbours. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home Friday, May 18th , 2018 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Services will be at Knox United Church Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at 11 am with burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Knox United Church would be greatly appreciated. Knox United Church 25 Napier Street, P.O. Box 164, Manitowaning, ON P0P 1N0. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for charitable donations.

- Advertisement -