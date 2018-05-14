Check Before You Go! – Increasing consumer access to inspection and enforcement information

Consumers looking for information about local inspection and enforcement-related activities by Public Health Sudbury & Districts now have the new Check Before You Go! online disclosure system to use. For years, consumers have had convenient online access to information about inspection results, convictions, and closures for restaurants and other food premises through Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Check Before You Eat! website, which is now replaced with Check Before You Go!.

“With the launch of the Check Before You Go! website , consumers now have easy access to information about personal services settings, public pools and spas, tobacco and electronic cigarette vendors, as well as food premises,” said Stacey Laforest, Director, Environmental Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “They can use this information to make informed decisions about where they choose to receive or purchase services,” said Laforest.

This new disclosure website lists information about required and follow-up inspections by public health inspectors, convictions, as well as orders issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Owners and operators cannot opt out of having their inspection information posted on the website.

“In addition to identifying which facilities comply, increased public awareness could also further motivate owners and operators to make sure their facilities meet or exceed legislative requirements,” said Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, a manager in Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Environmental Health Division. “The benefits of following the law and having this reflected online could be significant for owners and operators—it could mean improved reputation and positive word of mouth, repeat business, and increased customer trust,” said Peacock-Rocca.

Personal services include, for example, hair cutting and barbering, manicures and pedicures, aesthetics such as waxing and facials, tattooing and micropigmentation (permanent makeup), body and ear piercing, and electrolysis.

Personal services setting owners and operators must rigorously follow proper infection control practices to reduce the risk of exposing themselves or their clients to blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, C, and HIV, as well as bacterial and fungal infections.

Public pools and spas also must be operated and maintained in accordance with provincial legislation to ensure that use of these facilities does not pose a health or safety risk to members of the public.

Tobacco and electronic cigarette vendors are subject to routine, unannounced inspections carried out by Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ tobacco enforcement officers and youth test shoppers. These inspections are carried out to ensure that products are not sold to anyone under the age of 19 and to ensure that all the requirements are met under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and the Electronic Cigarettes Act.