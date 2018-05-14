Camille Godin of Kagawong and formerly of Gore Bay, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday May 8, 2018 at the Mindemoya Hospital, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Roger and dear mother of Bill (Jackie Bonnell) Campbell, Bob Campbell and dear grandma of Lisa Campbell and Tracey Jeffkins as well as 2 great grandchildren. Camille will also be missed by her sister Sandra (Ron) Rigetti, step children Brian (Karen) Godin and Michael ( Paula) Godin. Predeceased by her 1st husband Elwood Campbell, parents Lesley and Mildred (Ricketts) Smiley, son Barry Campbell, daughter Barb Gaudet, and sister in law Leona Petryna. A celebration of life was held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, One Emery Road Gore Bay, on Friday May 11, 2018 at 11 am with Eric Nicholson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of Jehovah’s Witnesses as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

