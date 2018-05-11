Two Island student public speakers among the best in Ontario

TRENTON—Two Manitoulin Island public speakers have proven they are among the best in the province again with their performances at the provincial Royal Canadian Legion public speaking competition this past weekend.

Eric Wahl, a Central Manitoulin Public School student, won the primary division (Grades 1-3) provincial title with his speech, “Shopping Trips.” Meanwhile Mason Leighton, a Charles C. Mclean Public School student, presented his speech “Laziness” and finished in third place in the Grade 7-9 intermediate division at the 2018 provincials held in Trenton on Saturday, May 5.

“I was really surprised and happy when I figured out I had won. I was so happy and excited,” Mr. Wahl told the Recorder on Monday. He acknowledged, “I was really nervous at the start (of his speech) but my family members had said that I should treat it as I would any competition, so I did and was fine.”

Mr. Wahl’s speech “Shopping Trips” takes us through his disdain for shopping, but it makes the point that it is who you are with and spending time with that is important, especially family, even if includes taking part in shopping.

There were was a total of three other speakers in Mr. Wahl’s division. “When I heard the other speakers I said, ‘I love their speeches.’ But personally, I liked mine better.”