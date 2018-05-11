C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

It’s Mother’s Day weekend! For those who may have almost forgot, flowers and/or chocolate are a quick gift for those awesome mothers, grandmothers and aunts!

As a part of the Mind, Body and Spirit project, the Grade 6/7s and Grade 8s started doing yoga on Thursday, May 3. A local yoga instructor, Pam Wiwchar, began teaching yoga and will continue for the next few weeks. Along with the yoga, students will learn how to tap into nature as a means of improving their mental well-being from a forest therapy guide. Students will also learn how to prepare healthy snacks for their lunches with the assistance of a local nutritionist. Students will also develop positive coping strategies and make connections with community partners.

On Monday, May 7, the Junior and Intermediate soccer teams participated in the Island tournament at Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) and Wikwemikong, respectively. There were two teams in the Junior division, coached by Mrs. Hagman and Mr. Scott. There was one team in the Intermediate division coached by Mr. Smith. Great job everyone!

Also on Monday, May 7, the Grade 4s travelled to the Espanola pool for Swim to Survive. Their next trip to the Espanola pool will be on Friday, May 18.

On Tuesday, May 8, the Grades 1 and 2/3 students went to Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) to watch a ballet performance of Aladdin. The students really enjoyed the performance! Afterwards, they visited the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation.

Ten students from C. C. McLean participated in Battle of the Books on May 8 at Central Manitoulin Public School. The students entered the competition well prepared. Good job, Colts!

Today, May 11, the Grade 1 class had a rummage sale in their classroom. There were lots of toys, books and treats. I hope everyone found a treasure!

On May 11, Grades 7 and 8 students travelled to Manitoulin Secondary School for We Day Manitoulin. We Day Manitoulin were inspired by the WE Movement started by Craig and Marc Kielburger. We Day Manitoulin showcased musicians, speakers, and world changers to inspire and empower young adults from schools all over the island to make a difference in fighting poverty and making positive changes in their local community.

Over the next few weeks, students from Grades 2/3 and 4 will be creating a music and dance video with the help of some Grade 8 students who will act as the directors and editors. The music and dance video will be shot in front of the Grade 8s green screen located in their classroom.

Just a friendly reminder that the school is a scent free environment. Perfumes, body spray and cologne should not be used or kept at school.

Joke of the week: What did the baby corn say to the mama corn? Where’s Popcorn?

I hope every mother, grandmother and aunt has a happy Mother’s Day! Breakfast in bed and flowers sound good for that special day. Happy Mother’s Day!

A Mother’s Day joke: Why did the cookie cry? Because his mother was a wafer so long?

Upcoming events include the Swim to Survive for Grade 4 and grade 8 Shadow Day at MSS.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”