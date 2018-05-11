Angel Bus Wing Ding fundraiser a success

KAGAWONG—It was a great night for music and dancing, with a pile of great items on which to bid in both silent and live auctions as part of the night’s fundraising toward a great cause. But when it all comes down to it, it’s the costumes that everyone wears that people want to see and draws the most excitement.

The third annual Spring Wing Ding dance was held this past Saturday (at the Park Centre) to raise funds for the Angel Bus and its continued operations.

Vinyl Rock n’ Roll Music from the 1950s through the 1980s was provided during the event and there were prizes handed out for the best costumes. Among the dress up winners, who came dressed as members of the famous rock band ‘Kiss,’ were Doryell Nodecker and Kris Leblanc. They took the first place costume prize, while Gloria Hall decked out in a 1970s hippie outfit took second prize.

A live auction of an original painting created by local artist Richard Edwards was auctioned off by Phil Burnford later in the evening for $500.

There was a slew of items up for bid in the silent auction including a dinner for two at the School House Restaurant, which was won by Susan Snelling (for the second year in a row); North Channel Cruise Line boat tour with John Featherstone winning with the highest bid; a sunset dinner cruise on the Chi-Cheemaun won by Shirley Farquhar; a 10-game golf pass for the Manitoulin Island Country Club won by Ted Kilpatrick; half a pig provided by Stone Island Ranch won by Barb Edwards; a Gore Bay Flying Club one hour sightseeing tour of Manitoulin and a free membership to GBFC for a year won by Shirley Farquhar; Dig and Doug Cedar Furniture $50 gift certificate won by Gloria Hall; two adult Bluegrass in the Country passes June 8-10 won by Yves Chenier and Jean Chisholm; Manitoulin Chrysler auto detailing won by Pauline Featherstone; Handy Andy gift certificates won by Dan Marois and Ted Kilpatrick (one each); H&R Noble gravel won by Brian and Mary Bell; a handmade quilted Maple Leaf table runner made by the late Jan Bainbridge and Friends, won by Sandy Cook; a John Stopciatti print, ‘Distant Rain’ won by Pauline Featherstone; a Cedar planter provide by Manitoulin Cedar Products won by Gloria Hall and a Richard Edwards painting won by Ted Kilpatrick.

Linda and Chuck Willson of Our Garden donated a gift basket for the best costume winners.

“Things went very well on Saturday night everyone on hand seemed to have a good time,” said Sandy Cook of the Angel Bus committee. She pointed out funds raised from events like last Saturday’s fundraiser go toward the continued future operations of the Angel Bus on Western Manitoulin. Net proceeds from the evening were $1,255 for the Angel Bus.