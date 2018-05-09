Tehkummah Talk & Times

Wednesday morning should help the wet and soggy places, a good downpour and off the roof making nice music on my music cans outside the bathroom window. Overnight the miniature daffodils “burst” into bloom while the sun was cooking the tops of the beautiful crocus.

I went with BJ to Providence Bay euchre. She almost got a deer at “her” pole! Two on the road there.

We waited and waited. Some folks went home before Bev and Richard got back to the hall on Tuesday afternoon, when a going away presentation, refreshments and goodies were made to them from the Triangle Club. A lovely wall carving of Manitoulin was part of the presentation made by Robert Moise and a calendar of photos and events of their years here, created by Lois Newton.

We’re getting a new helper at bingo, as Mary is stepping back and Yogi is stepping up. So, thank you both.

Harold and wife (Dewar) are back home again from their Florida winter. Dave and Shirley Nelder too.

The robins are easily cleaning up today, no work involved.

Many lead footers spotted in downtown Tehkummah. Are they behind time because of the roads and inconvenience? You would have thought highways would have waited until the frost was gone from our side roads before they started their construction. Creating a bit of a problem for the folks trying to get to our cribbage, euchres and events, too.

We had seven and a half tables for cribbage. A few extra awards too. For March, we kept track of skunks: Cal and I had four; Gib and Florence, 3, so they were awarded an onion; each April’s highlight was Lori Gordon, 28 hand; she got a chocolate bar; Bill and Ruth McGregor got a chocolate bar, their average score, three best games in the month, 932. That, I think, is excellent. Two high hands today, Graham and Dorothy A., 24; first, Mary and Ted, 954; second, Simon and Marg C., 950; third, Glenna and Betty, 940; low, Keith and I; door, Sheila, Hugh and Georgina.

Keith and Kathy Size are back home again.

Gib is having a bit of a hospital holiday this week.

Anna Orford had a fall at the Sault and broke a wrist.

Well, Gemma is going to be the only dog in Tehkummah wearing dentures due to being badly malnourished as a puppy. This four-year old rescue is already losing her teeth and had to have dental surgery on Tuesday. She’s such a nice dog and her tail wags now. She even had a game of run circles with great-gram for the first time ever. She was so cute.

Irene James is having a hospital stay-cation this week.

Lori called me last week with the news that I was a great-great (I knew that) aunt again. This time to Russell Hall, Gary and Barb’s son. They have a little girl, Remi.

Here we go again, the dawning of the tourist season. The unrolling of South Baymouth’s sidewalks and the long anticipated first sailing of the Chi-Cheemaun! A lot of car welcomers, 79 pieces off (I counted), thirty-nine on (no trailers counted.) Had a coffee with Donna, Blair and friends at Pierside. Then at Carol’s and Earl’s I sat with Susan Simon and Chris. They left, and Joe and Fran sat in, a good visit and some interesting exploits? Incidents from his tour bus days.

On Monday, the first skeeter of the season made a house call; it was friendly, though.

And here on Thursday, I enjoyed the first BBQ of the season, compliments of my next-door neighbours.

Then over to the Hall for regular euchre, five tables: ladies’ high, Pat Novak, 96 points and six lone hands; ladies’ low, Pauline Martin, 32; men’s high, John Novak, 85; lone hands, Dave Nelder, 4; men’s low, Bob Quackenbush, 41; door prize, Marg Case. Great to see Dorothy Cronk back. She looked after the euchre after her long drive home from Toronto today. She had been away for her sister’s funeral.

Would anyone like a tulip flavoured venison roast? The little beggar even ate my black tulips and ate from the flower beds between Tara’s and my house. Certainly has no fear.

Yogi had her sister Colleen and her Mum visiting this past weekend, and they took in the Mother’s Day Luncheon at the Hall on Saturday. I went to Sherry and Dave’s with Ray. Skylar had spent the day with Sherry, and Tara worked late, almost eight when she got to her Mum and Dad’s. She made a delicious spaghetti supper.

We found out at church on Sunday that Richard has pneumonia. They are heading for their new homesite anyway on Monday. I popped down to say goodbye after church but did see her son Bo with a load of stuff to take down on Sunday’s boat. But no Bev or Richard.

Missed Lori’s (niece) birthday on May 2 and grandson Travis’ on the 3rd. Sorry, but I can blame so much on old age!

I so wanted to go and pick up Mum this morning, as she was my usual sidekick for the opening of the sailing season and the closing.

Talking to Helen O.j who lost her niece this past week. Was speaking to Judy, too, and she and Bob had a bit of a scare. Medication related, I understand. All is well.

The hummingbird is at my window. I’m going to make syrup right now!

2 pm Friday, took me about six minutes to get outside so I hurried!

Took a drive to Manitowaning town after the Mother’s Day Tea at the hall. They had a nice crowd, a good lunch and decadent cheesecake desserts. Scads of draws, a 50/50 draw was won by Louise Marelle also one regular draw; door prizes won by Marg and Albert Case, and one regular draw; Rita Gordon, Laurie Jennings, Shirley VanHorn and Fred Armstrong; draw winners, Colleen Ross won two, Lois Newton won two; Joan Beard won three; Shirley Nelder won three; Andy and Jeneen Phillips won one; Cindy Tarr won two; Kristen Bowerman won one; Shirley Case won two; Marg Case won one; Susan McCauley won one; Pauline Martin won one; Marilyn Moggy won one.