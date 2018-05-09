Providence Bay News & Notes

Shirley Cranston’s granddaughter (Joe and Nancy Cranston’s daughter) recently returned from an exciting trip to Australia and New Zealand. While there, she snorkeled the Great Barrier Reef, hugged a koala bear, visited the Sydney Opera House, fed grapes to a wallaby (similar to but smaller than a kangaroo), bungee jumped into a river and met lots of interesting people from all over the world. Victoria came home to our massive snow and ice storm mid-April after enjoying warm and even tropical temperatures down under.

Belated happy birthday wishes go out to Betty Simpson who celebrated on May 2.

The curling club served breakfast to 30 people at their monthly fundraising breakfast. Thank you to all who come out to support them.

Glen and Mona Bryan welcomed a new grandson to their family. Jackson Leroy James Bryan arrived May 2, a couple of weeks early. Congratulations to Chris and Jess Bryan of Red Deer, Alberta.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club is making a world of difference in our community again. After the Mindemoya Bridge was replaced due to the risk of contamination of the water by the creosote that was in the old lumber, Lions Club members decided to benefit the environment and replace the old retaining wall in the parking lot near the playground since the lumber used also had creosote in it. The Central Manitoulin Public Works Department removed the old retaining wall last week. The Lions Club is appreciative of their assistance with this. Saturday, club members put in posts and plan to put up guard rails from the old bridge that are being repurposed as a barrier between the parking lot and the beach. The Lions Club sends out a big thank you to all involved including Mike, Trevor, Jamie and Bonnie.

Lots of people have been spotted at the mouth of the river fishing for rainbow trout since the season has opened.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Gord Glanville and to JT Wright who both celebrate on May 10. Matt Young celebrates May 11, so if you see him out and about, wish him a happy birthday.

The Providence Bay Beach clean-up will be held this Saturday, May 12. (BYOR) Bring Your Own Rake and Work Gloves. A barbecue lunch will be provided. Rain date will be Sunday, May 13. Now that the beach is back, let’s all pitch in to keep it!

National Nursing Week is May 7-13. May 12 is designated as International Nurses Day, the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale. The week draws attention to nurses, increasing awareness of the public of the many contributions of nursing to the well-being of Canadians. If you know a nurse, thank her for her role in the scientific community that is delivered with empathy and caring.

If there is someone that you’d like to give a shout out to, please let us know. And in fact, if you have anything that you would like to contribute, please let us know. We know that there is a lot going on in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.