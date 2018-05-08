It’s Spring – Be Prepared for Flooding

Did you know that floods are the most common natural disaster in Ontario and the costliest natural disaster in terms of property damage?

For people living near water in Ontario, flooding is a fact of life. Every spring through fall, and occasionally in winter, Mother Nature reminds residents of her power.

This past February, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent issued a state of emergency and several people had to be rescued by boat when the Thames River overflowed. In September 2013, a number of homes were evacuated when a massive storm hit the areas around Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma. And in May 1986, the remote Northern Ontario community of Winisk First Nation was completely washed away when flood waters reached six kilometres inland.

- Advertisement -

While the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has responsibility for flood emergency management in Ontario, the province’s 36 conservation authorities, found mostly in Southern Ontario, also play an important role. In partnership with MNRF’s Surface Water Monitoring Centre, they monitor and predict flood flows and water levels within their watershed jurisdictions. This cooperation allows the conservation authorities to disseminate flood messages to local municipalities and agencies. In areas outside of where conservation authorities are established, these same responsibilities are handled by MNRF district offices.

“Conservation authorities and local MNRF offices know the lakes and rivers in their communities. Their knowledge and expertise are an essential part of Ontario’s flood emergency management system,” says Kathy Woeller, Manager in MNRF’s Program Services Section and Chair of the Provincial Flood Forecasting and Warning Committee. “Together they help reduce the impact of high water by issuing flood messages to emergency managers.”

But don’t rely on others to keep you out of harm’s way. Here’s what you can do now, before and during a flood to keep you, your family and your property safe:

Now

Know your flood risk – are you in a flood zone? Do you know what time of year flooding is more likely?

Mitigate the risks in your area – ensure culverts and ditches are clean.

Put weather protection sealant around basement windows and ground-level doors.

Prepare an evacuation plan and practice it with your family.

Make a plan for where you can take your pets.

Move important documents and keepsakes out of the basement.

Review your home insurance policy and understand what coverage you have.





Before

Know when the risk is increasing – keep informed by watching The Weather Network, listening to the radio, and watching local television stations.

Make a “go bag”: collect items you will need in case you need to evacuate your home, such as cash, medication, important papers, identification and extra clothes.

Act on advice from local emergency responders. If you are instructed to evacuate, do so.

Charge your cell phone.

Fill your car with gas.

Secure all boats and items on and around piers, docks or boathouses.

During

If you are indoors:

Disconnect electrical appliances – don’t touch electrical equipment if you’re wet or standing in water.

Bring in outdoor furniture (if you have time).

Don’t eat food that’s come in contact with flood waters.

If you are outdoors:

Move to higher ground.

Don’t walk or drive through moving water – the water ahead may be deeper or more powerful than you think.

If you have to walk, look for where the water is not moving and use a stick to check the ground in front of you.

Keep children away from flood waters.

For more information on flooding visit Ontario.ca/flooding.