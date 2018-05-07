VIOLA MARY KITCHIKAKE NOKOMIS November 13, 1948 – May 2, 2018

After 69 years our mother, Viola Mary Kitchikake passed on to glory land May 2, 2018 surrounded by close family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her children Ruby Thompson (Darryl), Christopher Thompson, Cherie Roy (Ron) from Sheguiandah, Kim Kitchikake (Tyson) from Wikwemikong, close friend and father to her children, Francis Thompson of Sheguiandah. As she begins her journey, Viola will be greeted by her mother Nancy Peltier of Wikwemikong, her brothers Clemen, Tony, John, Jimmy. Sisters Doris and Alice whom she missed so dearly. Daughter Lorelei Gabow and her angel grandbabies. Our beautiful, kind momma was an avid hockey fan, whether playing herself or watching her grandchildren play. A strong believer in Anishinaabemowin that led her to becoming a Native Language teacher across Turtle Island. Her favourite pastimes were therapeutic coloring, crosswords, Native crafts/beading, bingo, casino trips, and elders’ activities. Her gentle spirit can be seen in her beautiful, humble smile. Nokomis memory and strength will live on through all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved so much; they were her pride and joy! Her greatest pleasure was being with family and having family gatherings. Visitation was at St Ignatius, Saturday, May 5, 2018 after 12 pm with Funeral services on Monday, May 7, 2018 at St Ignatius at 11 am.

