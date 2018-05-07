DON STRINGER October 3, 1954 – April 28, 2018

In loving memory of Don Stringer who passed away at Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Rita Stringer (nee Lisi) of Sudbury. Loving and adored father of Curtis Stringer (Melissa) and Laura Stringer, both of Sudbury. Cherished grandfather of Madeleine and Joshua. He is also survived by brothers Jim (Margaret), Ron (Brenda), Randy (Carol) and Kevin (Nancy). He will be missed by his extended family, his church family, and by many dear friends. Don was born in Little Current on October 30th, 1954 to parents Marian and David Stringer (both predeceased). He moved to Sudbury in the early 1970′s. Don and his wife Rita owned and operated Stringer Electronics for about 30 years. He was a faithful member and elder of the Church of Christ. Some of his favourite pastimes were woodworking, hunting, fishing and cooking, but most of all it was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, that brought him the greatest joy. Don will be remembered as a loving, caring, quiet, and very patient individual. A celebration of Don’s life took place at the Caruso Club (Lower Hall) in Sudbury on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Words of remembrance began at 10:30 am. A memorial book will be available for people to share their favourite memories of Don. In lieu of flowers, donations (by cheque) to the Sudbury Church of Christ for a special project in Don’s honour would be greatly appreciated. Cremation arrangements in care of Simple Wishes of the North. 705- 470-7070

