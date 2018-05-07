DENIS ALFRED LEBLANC December 11, 1954 – May 2, 2018

Denis Alfred Leblanc, 63, of Espanola passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2018. There will be a celebration of life held for him in the near future. Denis was born in Sudbury on December 11th, 1954 to his loving parents, Rolly and Yvonne Leblanc. As the oldest of his siblings, Denis was deeply loved by his sisters, Monique and Edna and his younger brother, Claude. Denis was cherished and adored by his nieces and nephews, Dana, Adam, Leslie, Anna, Josée and Stéphane as well as his great-nieces, Reagan, Kaitlynn, Sage and his great-nephew, Tristan. His own cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends also loved him wholeheartedly. He spent the most amazing years with his pre-deceased wife, Kim and honoured her memory with all his being. Denis was the kind of man who worked tirelessly to create a life that was his very own. While he truly enjoyed his alone time in nature, he also made connections with his clients who will forever think of him as a friend and a confidant. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of truly knowing him. Denis was a Raconteur, a storyteller, who engaged his listeners with his never-ending energy and enthusiasm for hunting, fishing and life itself. He was a lifelong learner, full of curiosity and determination. Denis took care of his parents and their little Babette every single day and he nurtured a relationship with them and the rest of his Anderson Lake family that is admirable and unforgettable. His enormous heart was a gift to us all and will forever be honoured to have had him in our lives. Tell his stories. Remember his wisdom. Feel his love and hear his laughter. With every beautiful moment in nature, know that he is watching over us with a new found wingspan that will protect us all in times of need and join us all in times of celebration. Keep talking to him. He is listening. Denis has left this life, but he will be joyously joining his soul mate, Kim, his sister, Edna, his uncle Harvey and all the other friends and loved ones who have passed before him. His life’s story will live on through us. Know in your hearts that he is already on to new adventures through the great big wilderness in the sky. We love you Denis. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.

- Advertisement -