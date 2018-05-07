CHARLES ALAN DOUGLAS (DOUG) BREATHAT February 15, 1935 – April 29, 2018

In loving memory of Charles Alan Douglas (Doug) Breathat of Mindemoya who passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Manitoulin Health Centre Mindemoya Site. Doug was born and raised on Manitoulin Island and moved to Sudbury where he met the love of his life Merilda, whom he was married to for 65 years. Together they lived and raised their four children in the town of Levack until he retired from INCO in 1983. Doug was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent many wonderful days enjoying his time with special friends and grandsons at the hunt camp on the Spanish River. Doug also achieved a lifetime goal when he attained his pilot’s license and was able to explore the sky in his own airplane. Doug and Merilda spent their next 33 years enjoying the Florida sunshine in their winter home where he became an avid shuffleboarder, as well as a very respected volunteer in their home community. During the summer months, Doug enjoyed his Manitoulin life on the lake, fishing, spending time in the garden, playing a good game of cards, and most especially spending time with his family. Many special memories were made sharing stories while sitting on the swing in the backyard, watching the sun set over the lake, and enjoying family celebrations. Son of the late Isabella (Ferguson) and and Thomas Breathat. Loving father of Barbara Breathat, Merilyn Guiney (Kevin), Karen Carrick (Greg), Chuck Breathat (Buffy). Cherished grandfather of Vicki (Ryan), Gord (Anita), Tara, Michelle (Jamie), Krista (Eric), Jody (Jason), Shirley Anne, Jason (Melissa), Michael, Thomas, Charlie predeceased. Great-grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to Gerald Breathat predeceased (Pauline), Alden Breathat predeceased, Marlene Laidley (Ab predeceased), Sheila Fogal (Graham). Family will be holding a private family gathering at a later date. Donations may be made in Doug’s honour to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary.

