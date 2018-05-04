Xplornet high speed Internet tower sites are now live

MANITOULIN—All of the Xplornet high speed Internet tower sites on Manitoulin Island are now live.

“I am pleased to report that all of our towers are now live and welcoming customers,” said James Maunder, vice president of communications and public affairs with Xplornet Communications Inc. on Monday of this week. “Interested customers should contact 1-877-969-3152 to learn more.”

- Advertisement -

As reported previously, Bell is the provider for the fibre access.

The service is designed to improve both Internet speed and reliability at a fair price-as part of a program to deliver more speed and data to rural Canada.

The Xplornet project for Manitoulin includes towers being constructed at several sites on the Island. As Mr. Maunder has indicated previously, Xplornet feels that local residents will be very happy in terms of the level of service, speed and reliability it will provide to customers.

In December 2016 Xplornet announced liftoff of EchoStar XIX, the world’s largest commercial satellite, delivering more speed and more data to rural Canada. The new satellite program tripled the company’s satellite Internet capacity.

Soon after the company announced the successful liftoff of ViaSat 2, the highest capacity communications ever launched, Mr. Maunder told the Recorder. “This was launched with a partner in California, and was launched in the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.” Visa-Sat 2 is one half of Xplornet’s new satellite broadband program, which triples Xplornets current satellite Internet capacity. Xplornet is the exclusive Canadian residential provider on two satellites, the two highest capacity broadband satellites ever launched.

ViaSat-2 is expected to deliver more speed and data at affordable prices for Xplornet’s customers. Xplornet’s new Internet service will deliver the fastest residential speed offered via satellite in Canada, at up to 25 megabits per second (download).