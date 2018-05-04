UPDATED: Hydro One power outages for Sunday, May 6, 2018

There are two scheduled power outages for Sunday, May 6th, 2018.

Outage 1

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Affecting 324 customers in Howland Township and Hwy 540 corridor west from Boozeneck Road to M’Chigeeng. The Town of Little Current, the business section, Town of Sheguiandah and Sheguiandah FN will not be affected in this outage.

The outage is needed to replace poles.

Outage 2

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Affecting 4,757 customers in Billings, Carnarvon, Campbell, Mills, Allan, Gordon, Barrie Island, Burpee, Robinson, Dawson and Rockville Road.

The outage is needed to complete work at the local distribution station.