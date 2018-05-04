C.C. McLean students top fundraising goal in Jump Rope for Heart

GORE BAY—Charles C. McLean Public School students beat their lofty fundraising goal in the annual Jump Rope for Heart event.

“Our 2018 school goal (set by the event organizer from the Heart and Stroke Foundation office in Sudbury) had been $4,800,” said teacher April Patterson. She pointed out this amount seemed awfully lofty in the beginning for a smaller school like C.C. McLean. However, “together we beat our fundraising goal. The total money raised this year (with both online and door-to-door donations) was $6,673.85!”

This is the 24th year C.C. McLean has been participating in the Jump Rope for Heart campaign. Mrs. Patterson ran the program at the school this year with Robyn Best kindly helping out with supervision. A total of 59 students in Grades 3-7 participated by coming out to skip at recess throughout the month of April. Of these, 43 kids were actively fundraising.

The top four fundraisers were: first, Ethan Witty; second, Patrick McCann; third, Alex Wilson-Zegil; and fourth, Lily Cunningham.

“This event is super fun for kids, with many choosing to take part year after year,” said Ms. Patterson. “The kids did an awesome job with their fundraising efforts. I hope they feel very proud to know that there will be many positive benefits from their donations and that they are helping to save people’s lives.”

“A great community is really the basis for great fundraising,” continued Ms. Patterson. “Our students received an overwhelming amount of support from family, friends and community members. The amount we raised is simply amazing. Thank you to everyone who made a donation. Your generosity is astounding.”

