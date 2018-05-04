C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

Yippee Ki Yay, it’s the fourth day of May! May-bee some spring?

Jump Rope for Heart is officially over for this year. I am happy to say that the fundraising goal was exceeded! The goal for this year was $4,800 and the total amount fundraised was $6,673.85 in Grades 2-7, 43 students fundraised and a total of 59 students jumped rope at recess. Thank you to everyone that donated!

The week of May 7 to 11 is education week. Lots of exciting events are planned for next week! Keep reading to see what the students will be doing during education week!

On Monday, May 7 Junior (Grades 5 and 6) and Intermediate (Grades 7 and 8) soccer teams will be participating in the Island soccer tournament at Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) and Wikwemikong, respectively. Good luck to both teams!

Also on Monday, May 7, the Grade 4s will be travelling to the Espanola pool for Swim to Survive. Swim to Survive gives basic swimming lessons to students so they can feel more comfortable in the water. This trip will be one of three. By the end of Swim to Survive, students should be more comfortable in the water.

A swimming joke for you: A person came up to my door saying that she was collecting for the local swimming pool. So, I gave her two buckets of water.

On Tuesday, May 8, Grades 1 and 2/3 will be going to see a ballet performance of Aladdin at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS). Then they will be going to visit the Ojibway Cultural Foundation.

On May 8, there will be 10 students from C.C. McLean who will be participating in the Battle of the Books at Central Manitoulin Public School. Students from all over the Island will be gathering to participate in completing quizzes and challenges about various books. Students participating have been reading specific books for several weeks now in preparation for the competition. Good luck, Colts!

C.C. McLean will be hosting a Kindergarten open house on Tuesday, May 8 from 5 to 6 pm. Parents of children who turn four years old before the end of this calendar year (2018) are invited to attend.

Next Friday, May 11, the Grade 1 class will be holding a rummage sale! All kinds of goodies will be for sale. Toys, books and yummy treats!

The character trait for the month of May is integrity. Staff hopes to see students show lots of integrity this month. A special thank you to the Grade 8 class and Mrs. Lockyer who decorated the bulletin board outside the office.

It is official! There are less than 50 days of school left. Mrs. Flood and her Grade 1 class have a “50 day countdown to the end of school” located outside of their classroom. I don’t know if this is good or bad.

Joke of the Week: Why do potatoes make good detectives? Because they keep their eyes peeled.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”