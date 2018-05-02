Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Halfway through March and all of April-still winter. I don’t think I have ever checked the Gore Bay/Mindemoya weather so much. First it was for making maple syrup, “is it going to run today, tomorrow, next week, do we pull the spiles, is the season over?” Then, this late winter/early spring, I decided to buy a grow light to start some kale, basil, hot peppers, lettuce and tomato seeds. I did start the seeds thinking that I can set them out into my garden beds by the middle of April, especially kale and lettuce. Today, April 30, is the first day where the night time temperatures will not drop below Zero. I have a “forest” that needs to be placed outside so they are in a happy place! I can’t wait to start eating fresh greens. It’s all about growing, harvesting, cooking and eating. Try the following!

Cream of Kale Soup

The recipe calls for raw cashews but I didn’t have any so I used a can of coconut milk instead. If you find the soup too thick just add more liquid at the end. As for spices you can use herbes de Provence, za’atar, or no-salt seasoning (Kirkland).

1/2 cup raw cashews (substitute with soy, almond, coconut milk or milk)

- Advertisement -

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 tsp salt

1 large potato, peeled and chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne

4 cups vegetable broth

6 cups chopped kale (use the stems)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2 cups kale chips or beet chips (optional)

Cover cashews with water and let soak for 2 or more hours. Drain cashews and place in blender along with 1/2 cup water, or enough to just barely cover cashews. Blend until smooth.

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Place onion and salt in pan and heat until onion has softened and is darkening, about six minutes. Add potato and garlic; heat for two minutes. Place spices in pan; heat for 30 seconds. Pour broth in pan, bring to boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered until potato is fork-tender, about 15 minutes.

Place soup in blender or use an immersion blender and blend until smooth. Return to pan and stir in cashew cream or milk. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Place soup in serving bowls and serve topped with kale or beet chips.

Kale and Sweet Potato Frittata

The best part of a frittata is that it has no crust. You can make it for breakfast, dinner or a portable lunch. It tastes great sandwiched in a hearty roll or sliced bread. If you are on a time-line buy the baby kale.

10 eggs

3/4 tsp salt

1 /4 tsp pepper

1 small sweet potato, scrubbed

2 Tbsp sunflower seed oil, divided

2 cups packed kale, torn

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Pre-heat oven to 375°F.

In a bowl, whisk eggs; whisk in salt, pepper and 3 Tbsp water. Set aside.

Halve sweet potato lengthwise; cut crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices to make 2 cups. In 10-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, heat 1 Tbsp of the oil over medium heat; cook sweet potato in single layer, flipping once, until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to plate.

Add remaining oil to pan; cook kale, green onion and garlic, stirring until kale is wilted, about 2 minutes.

Return sweet potato to pan; stir to combine. Pour in egg mixture; cook, running spatula along edge to let egg mixture flow underneath, until edge starts to pull away from the pan,4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with feta.

Place in oven and bake until light golden brown and set, about 8 minutes.

Cut into wedges.

**serves 4 to 6