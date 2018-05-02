MSS Kids in the Halls

by Sandi Kuntsi

The spring events are pouring in, just as the April showers are beginning. The MSS Arts Council held the Spring Talent show on April 26 during last period. The performers gathered in the cafeteria for sound tests before the audience came in and the show began. This year’s talent show was hosted by Josh Noble and Sam Middleton who made the audience laugh and groan with their witty banter and devastating puns. The performances this year had the audience clapping along or cheering after every presentation. The acts were Senior Band playing ‘How To Train Your Dragon’; Junior Band playing ‘Nighthawk’; Vocal Group performed ‘Colours of the Wind’; J.D. Herlehy playing Mozart on the piano; Cheyenne Barnes performing a solo on the flute; Ezra Jones performed ‘Sleeping Sickness’; Dylan Danville with a guitar solo; Ms. Cooper sang ‘Defying Gravity’; Carissa Holliday performed ‘Say Something’; Izzy Miron performed ‘Halo’; Tyson Otasquaiob performed a spoken word poem about motivation; Isaac Gosse performed an original piano piece; Josh Desbien and Mr. Nelson performed a guitar and drum duet; I performed ‘Rise Up’; and Jacob Maxwell, Kendra Jordison and I performed ‘Mad World.’ Following the Talent Show, many students stayed after school to help set up for the evening Spring Concert.

Mr. Theijsmeijer and the Arts Council held the Spring Concert on the evening of April 26. The event started at 7 pm with performers from C.C. McLean Public School, Pontiac Public School, Central Manitoulin Public School, Assiginack Public School and MSS. The performance started with Mr. Mohamed, MSS Principal, welcoming everyone to the show and thanking everyone for their support of the Arts Program, with the first performance by the Senior Band: The ‘Incredibles’ and ‘Crazy for Cartoons.’ C.C. McLean then performed the song ‘Snow (Roar)’, accompanied by the MSS Senior Band. CMPS performed a dance routine, led by their director Mrs. Scott. Next to perform was the MSS Vocal Group, who performed Colours of the Wind. The MSS, CMPS and Assiginack bands all teamed up to play their practiced song, Thor’s Hammer. This collaboration came from Music Monday preparations by Mr. Young of Assiginack, Mrs. Scott of CMPS and Mr. Theijsmeijer of MSS. During the intermission SHARE/Go Green had a bake sale that featured cookies, squares, truffles, pulla, brownies and cheesecakes. The goodie table was busy as audience members and performers alike supported SHARE. Following intermission, the Junior band then performed ‘Night Hawk’ and ‘Scooby Dooby Doo.’ The Vocal Group Choir then performed their last song of the concert: ‘Hallelujah.’ The next part of the concert was student soloists who had been selected by Mr. Theijsmeijer to perform. The first soloist was a Grade 8 student from C.C. McLean, Cindy Middleton, who performed ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri. The next soloist was J.D. Herlehy playing Mozart on the piano, then Carissa Holliday with ‘Say Something’ by Christina Aguilera, then myself singing ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day; and finally Jacob Maxwell, Kendra Jordison, and myself singing and accompanying ‘Mad World’ by Gary Jules. The evening concluded with the senior band performing Disney’s ‘Magical Marches’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’ Senior student Cheyenne Taiya- Barnes presented a card to Mr. Theijsmeijer on behalf of Senior Band. At the end of the concert, band members helped clean up the cafeteria before heading home after their long day.

At the end of the week, on Friday, April 27, the 23rd annual powwow took place in the MSS gymnasium. The event was organized by Ms. Audrey Sampson, a Grade 12 leadership student, Ms. McGraw, Ms. Jones and Mr. Trudeau. Students from Wasse-Abin Junior School, LCPS, Assiginack, C.C. McLean, CMPS and Lakeview attended the event to celebrate friendship in and between our communities.

Tyson Otosquaiob, Grade 11 Three Fires Confederacy member, said, “I believe the powwow showed what we’re capable of when we all work together and bring people together. It seemed like a lot of people enjoyed it as this was a pretty big event.”

While the weather warms up, so do the athletic teams. Mackenzie Cortes placed Gold at the OFSAA Gymnastics Competition with her vault. Summer Beaudin and Mackenzie both represented MSS with talent and grace. Mr. Theijsmeijer is starting the tennis team’s season and had a meeting on Monday.

With all of the spring activities coming around, MSS is busy and positive. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.