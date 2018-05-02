LETTERS: A lifelong NDP supporter vows not to vote that way this time

“In the last four years, nothing accomplished”

To the Expositor:

I would like to inform the voters of Algoma-Manitoulin of my opinion of Michael Mantha. I had two very good concerns with Michael.

In the last four years, nothing accomplished. The one, after waiting months, I went back to his community visits in Manitowaning. He couldn’t find the file in his backpack for Assiginack municipality. I went over the problem for the second time. He again stated that he would get back with everybody. One year later, I never received anything from him.

I am sure other voters have had the same problems.

The voters should consider this at election time.

I have voted NDP most of my life, not this time.

Gary Strain

Clover Valley