Assiginack teen faces multiple assault charges

(ASSIGINACK TOWNSHIP, ON) – On Saturday, April 28, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute involving a weapon, which occurred in Assiginack Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male, from Assiginack Township, Ontario has been charged with:

Assault – Spousal (three counts), contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – Spousal, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC; and with

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

He is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice on June 19, 2018.