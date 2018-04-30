WALLACE L. CAMPBELL

Wallace Lawrence Campbell of Mindemoya passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Wilda (Taylor) of 62 years and father of Ruth, Bill (Blanche), and Allan (Roxanne) both predeceased. He was a proud grandfather of David (Katherine), Aaron (Janessa), Randy (Alison), Michelle and Ryan (Becky). Wallace cherished his great-grandchildren Emma, Davin, Cody, Hunter, Carson and Suri. Predeceased by his parents Florence (McColman) and John Campbell and siblings Sampson, Jannie, John, Vinnie, George, Neil, Eva and Flora. Wallace was a very hard worker. He was employed at Wagg Creamery for 26 years – most of that time as their butter maker. He and Wilda also ran Idyll Glen Trailer Park for 12 years.He loved to spend hours in the bush; cutting wood, hunting deer or making maple syrup. He also enjoyed being in the garden or making a wood project in the basement. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so wished, memorial donations may be made to Mindemoya Hospital Telemetry Cardiac Equipment Fund or a charity of your choice. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.