STIG BRUNO PUSCHEL February 5, 1945 – April 26, 2016

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Stig Bruno Puschel on April 26th, 2018 after a long, heroic struggle with cancer. Predeceased by his father, Eberhardt Puschel and his mother Martha (nee Langbach), and his cousin Hans Verner Petroll of Germany. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Donna, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Carolyn Carmont, brothers-in-law Hal Carmont (Sonnia), John Carmont (Paula), much loved cousin Norman Puschel (Lorraine) and their son Michael of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Regina Petroll, Thomas and Andreas of Germany, Ilse Jakelski (Eberhardt’s partner for six years) and her loved family, special feline friend Mr. Magoo, and will be missed by friends far and wide. Stig came to Canada at the age of 10 with destination tags around his neck. His parents had a dog waiting for him at Simon Lake, which was his home until entering Carleton University to study Political Science. He went on to further his studies at the University of Basel, Switzerland. From there, he did research on East German politics at Erlangen Research Institute in Paris, France. Having lived in several countries, Stig had an appreciation for multi-culturalism. As a result, he participated in writing cabinet documents for the Secretary of State in Ottawa. Stig received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for Community Service and was honoured by the Aboriginal community with an Eagle’s Feather when he retired. During Stig’s tenure at Industry Canada, he coordinated the Northern Ontario Pavilion at the Royal Winter Fair with pride. Before and after retirement, he sat on several Boards, the last one being Rural Ontario Institute in Guelph for eight years. We would like to thank the Bayshore Nurses, The Northern Cancer Centre (Dr. Noble, Dr. Want), volunteers, Health Sciences North (7th and 4th floors), Dr. Asai, Dr. Singh, medical teams, PSWs, and our family physician Dr. Garrioch and his staff, for their help and compassion during Stig’s struggle these past three years. Maison McCulloch Hospice, you made Stig’s final journey comfortable with your kindness, compassion, and dedication. Thank you, Merci, Miigwech. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Centre, Heart and Stroke, Pet Save, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Celebration of his Life in the R. J. Barnard Chapel Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 1 pm.Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorioum. Friends may gather after 12:30 pm Saturday, May 5th.