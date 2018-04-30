NETTIE HANNAH BRADSHAW December 23, 1937 – April 15, 2018

In loving memory of Nettie Hannah Bradshaw who passed away at Health Sciences North in her 80th year. She joins her husband Clifford (predeceased). Nettie will be loved forever by her children Karl, Blosson, Debbie and Perry (Mel). Stepmother to Keith, Cliffy (Michelle), Kevin (Diane) and Kim. Grandmother of 10 and one predeceased. Great-grandmother of 18, great-great-grandmother of one. Beloved sister of Mary Lou (Harold Golden), Ben and Bill (predeceased.) Missed by many neices and nephews. Nettie liked to socialize and treat friends to lunch. Special friend to Linda. Nettie’s 80th birthday in her words “was the best surprise birthday I ever had.” Celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Canadian Cancer Society.