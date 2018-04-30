JAN BAINBRIDGE March 18, 1949 – April 23, 2018

With profound sadness and loss, we announce that Jan died suddenly on Monday morning. She will be missed terribly by her mother Marion Wilkin, her daughter Caitlin (David Lindenbach), her cousin Faye (Harold Clarke), brothers-in-law Paul and Steve, sisters-in-law Joan, Lynn and Penny, and her birth family Jim, Lydia, Brian, Leila, Mason and Mel, as well as many, many friends both old and new. Predeceased by her husband Don (2017) and her father Cliff Wilkin. Jan was a brilliant nurse, artist, wife, mother, daughter and friend. She had a long and successful career in Nursing. She was a Public Health Nurse with the Middlesex London Health Unit where she was especially concerned with marginalized populations and social justice issues. She was a Family Practice Nurse with the Victoria Family Medical Centre where her claim to fame was working with people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds. She taught a course in Pharmacology at Fanshawe College. She also taught for 3 years the Family and Community course at Western University. Jan was compassionate, empathetic, supportive and understanding, both professionally and personally. She possessed a disarming candor, a sardonic wit and a wry sense of humour. Quiet and unassuming, Jan contributed much to many; she made a difference in an unobtrusive way. Though the time Jan had in her new community of Kagawong was far too short, she definitely made an impact. She was a founding member of the Angel Bus Committee; she was an important member of a fabric art collective which created a wonderful work of art for Canada’s 150th; she was a ready volunteer in many community functions; she was a member of the local book club and the nature club. Jan had a smile as bright as a summer’s day. She had a love of and, for, life, be it pets, plants or people. She enjoyed the company of others and she and her husband, Don, opened their home to an annual winter solstice celebration. Jan took up curling in Gore Bay. She enjoyed the challenge of a new sport and the camaraderie of team work. Jan was ready to listen without judging and to give without getting. She had a measured response in all situations. She always looked for the best in people and events. Jan was never a naysayer. Those she touched have benefited greatly. Her impact on the many of us who were privileged to know her, will live on. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kagawong Park Place, 39 Henry Dr., Kagawong, on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary Angel Bus, Friends of the Billings Library or charity of choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca