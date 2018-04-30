BERNARD ISAAC PITAWANAKWAT August 20, 1947 – April 26, 2018

Bernard Isaac Pitawanakwat Waaseshkang One Who Leads The Light, Wagosh Dodem died peacefully at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on April 26, 2018 at the age of 70. Born to Sara (nee Shawanda) and Dominic Pitawanakwat on August 20, 1947. Beloved husband of Dorothy Cookie (predeceased). Proud father of Sarah Leigh, Trudy (Gary), Dominic and Andrea (Sheldon). Grandfather of eight: Alana, Brandon, Andrew, Travis, Jace, Gwekaanmad, Niibin, Phillip and great-grandfather of two; Brianna and Nathaniel. Dear brother of Lloyd (predeceased), Elizabeth (Hank) of Bay Mills, MI, Alphonse of Lansing, MI, Marina predeceased (Robert), Gilbert (Gloria) of Kaboni, Theodore (Christine) of Britt, Elaine (Ron) of Edmonton, Victor (predeceased), Mildred of Toronto, Evelyn (Wilfred) of South Bay, Beverly of Kaboni and Henry of Toronto. Cherished by many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend Roseanne Debassige of M’Chigeeng. Resting at Holy Cross Mission Church, Wiikwemkoong, visitation was from 2 pm on April 28, 2018. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Monday April 30, 2018. Burial at Wiikwemkoongsing Cemetery. Feast to followed at Wiikwemkoong Arena.