Smelts running on Island

KAGAWONG—The smelts are running, and have been for at least three weeks on the Kagawong River in Billings Township. With the crazy weather that we have had on the Island this spring, and depending on who you talk to, the season was late or commenced around its normal time of the spring.

One Kagawong gentleman told the Recorder on Monday that he went smelt fishing in Kagawong on Wednesday of last week and caught a five-pound bucket full of the tasty fish. He reports they were good-sized fish, between six-eight inches long. However, when he went back out this Monday, he was among 10-15 fishermen and didn’t catch anything.

This same gentleman told the Recorder that he was told by a friend from Sudbury that (the latter) has been travelling over to the Island frequently over the past three weeks to smelt fish and has been lucky enough to get all the fish he has wanted.

A second resident of Kagawong also confirmed on Monday that the smelts have been running in Kagawong for well over a week now.