No charges laid by OPP in Harbour Centre accident

GORE BAY—The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing an investigation into a single vehicle accident that occurred at the Gore Bay Harbour Centre on the morning of Friday, April 20. Fortunately, no one was injured, including the driver, in the mishap in which a truck was lodged in the door frame on the second level of building. The OPP will not be laying any charges in the accident.

The Manitoulin OPP reports that officers were called to the scene of the incident at 9:27 am on April 20, in which a Ford F-150 pickup up truck was lodged in the door frame of the second floor of the Harbour Centre. The Recorder understands that one of the owners of a business in the Harbour Centre had driven their truck over the ramp that adjoins the parking lot to the Harbour Centre to pick up materials from their business to be taken away.

The spouse of the driver of the vehicle told the Recorder on Tuesday, “she gave the report to the OPP, in which she explained that she was carefully backing on the ramp, where she was going to pick up and put in the truck some packing material.” The driver, “continued to slowly back up when the electronic throttle control (which is computer operated) made what is called an unintended acceleration, and despite trying to stop by stepping on the brake the vehicle continued on. There was nothing she could do,” he said, noting, “I’ve heard of other cases of unintended accelerator problems with this model of truck occurring. She was very fortunate she was not injured.”