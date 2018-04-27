MSS gymnast takes gold at provincials

M’CHIGEENG—Two Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs girls’ team did very well at the Ontario Federation of Secondary Athletic Association (OFSAA) Gymnastics Festival, including bringing home one gold medal. The competition was held in Sudbury earlier this week.

“Both Summer Beaudin (level 2) and Mackenzie Cortes (level 4) competed well against athletes from across the province,” said MSS co-coach Heather Theijsmeijer. “Of note, Mackenzie won the gold medal on vault, crowning her an OFSAA champion. She also placed fourth on bars, fourth on beam and sixth on floor.”

“Although Summer did not place, she vaulted well in one of the strongest field of vaulters I have seen in quite awhile and we (coaches) are very proud of her performance,” said Ms. Theijsmeijer.

MSS Coach Heather Theijsmeijer was recognized by OFSAA as one of the convenors of the competition, and was presented with a plaque at the festival banquet Sunday night.

The MSS team had finished in third place overall at the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships held in Sudbury previously. At that competition newly-crowned NOSSA champion Summer Beaudin took the gold in level 2 vault, qualifying her for OFSAA. Joining her at OFSAA was level 4 athlete Mackenzie Cortes, who placed third on vault, bars and beam, sixth on floor (qualifying her in all four events), and fourth all-around in level 4.