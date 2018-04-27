Manitoulin Special Olympics come home with 22 ribbon haul from regional bowling competition

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) team did extremely well at a regional bowling competition held this past weekend.

“All our athletes bowled tremendously and had a fabulous day,” stated MSS coordinator and coach Janet Anning, on Monday. She explained, “we had 22 athletes take part and they came home with a total of 19 ribbons, eight first place, five second place finishes and six third place finishes.”

The competition included teams from Sudbury and Elliot Lake along with the MSO team.

The MSO team included Anna Bateman, Linda McCulligh, Cathy Leclaire, May Bondy, Nikki Johnston, Clarissa Moggy, Danielle Forshew, Wendy McGraw, Aaron Nichol, Adolphus Pitawanakwat, John Hopkin, Travis Piche, David Kennedy, Allan Francis, Sam Bondi, Arthur Haines, Jerome Kenasawe, Yuri Clayton, Brock Case, David Gagne, Norm Daoust and Bruce VanHorn.

“This was our regional qualifier in five-pin bowling and a couple of our athletes could potentially move on to the provincial winter games next year in Sault Ste. Marie,” added Ms. Anning.